Family Research – English, Scottish and Irish Genealogy

August 20th, 2015

1920s Britain at work and play

From Boy Scouts on a hike to children playing on a beach, this wonderful set of photographs captures British life almost a century ago.

June 20th, 2015

Faces of pain: Harrowing portraits from Victorian lunatic asylum

These haunting portraits captured by Dr Hugh Welch Diamond between 1848 and 1858 give an insight into the harrowing lives of women forced to live out their years at Suffolk County Lunatic Asylum for paupers.

June 10th, 2015

The colorful criminals of turn-of-the-century Nebraska

Historical mug shots taken during the turn of the century in Nebraska have been released, revealing the wide array of crimes and even wider array of characters that wound up behind bars.

Regular posts

August 24th, 2015

Victorians go volcano-hunting in the days when explorers wore suits…

Ash-littered landscapes, streams of lava and, oddly, Victorian ladies posing in front of billowing clouds of smoke are trademarks of the work of photographer Tempest Anderson. The Victorian volcano-chaser risked his life dozens of times over to capture the stunning images and advance knowledge of how and why volcanoes erupt.

August 19th, 2015

Incredible pictures from the 1960s capture the last days of the slums

These are the haunting pictures of the last days of Manchester slum-land when houses built during the 19th century to home workers were finally demolished. Photographer Sheila Baker was the only female photographer documenting British street scenes between the 1960s and the 1980s.

August 14th, 2015

Rare photographs show the fascinating early days of London’s Tube network (including vintage strike chaos)

London Underground is on the brink of one of its biggest changes since it was opened in 1863.

August 14th, 2015

Rediscover Your Favourite Places

For you to browse & enjoy today: 138,000 old photos, 1,700 local and nostalgic books, 27,000 old maps, 49,000 shared memories of 32,000 UK towns & villages.

August 14th, 2015

The Victoria Cross awarded for the bravest act Churchill ever saw

Thomas 'Paddy' Byrne, from Dublin, was among 400 servicemen of the 21st Lancers who were dispatched to Omdurman in one of the pivotal battles against the fanatical Mahdi in Sudan in 1898.

August 14th, 2015

250,000 antique photos released online for first time

From Tower Bridge under construction to Queen Victoria celebrating her Diamond Jubilee, a huge collection of never-seen-before historic images have been made public for the first time. Taken from the Francis Frith Collection, the album includes as many as 250,000 antique photographs on everything from the royal family to villages and towns across the UK

July 4th, 2015

The Ripper’s family

It was the discovery that finally provided an answer to the greatest murder mystery of all time – the identity of Jack the Ripper. Last year, The Mail on Sunday revealed the DNA evidence that proved beyond reasonable doubt that the serial killer was Polish immigrant Aaron Kosminski.
